SIT to probe cases of dummy candidates appearing for govt exams

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into around 50 cases registered across Maharashtra, including 10 in Pune, in which dummy candidates had appeared for exams of government jobs, now being probed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as an organised racket. The primary findings and subsequent probe in the case have revealed the involvement of a suspended government employee and some serving ones from Nanded. The Indian Express was the first to report about these cases and the suspected statewide racket in August last year. A 26-year-old political science graduate from Nanded and civil services aspirant Yogesh Jadhav, who is originally from Nanded district, had unearthed the series of impersonation cases by filing several Right to Information (RTI) applications.

Jadhav had started digging into these when he had found that several youths from his native village, Mandvi in Nanded, had sold or mortgaged their ancestral land or houses to pay a middleman for their selection into government jobs for positions of peons, clerks or security officers. Many of them had even got selected. Jadhav later filed the RTI applications, seeking hall tickets and application forms filed by many candidates. He found that there were discrepancies in the individual sets of documents. He then approached Nanded district police and an FIR was filed.

The key suspect in the case, Pramod Rathod, who used to be a Class III government employee, had amassed huge wealth and anti-corruption bureau is conducting an investigation against him. In July last year, based on a tip-off from Jadhav, Pune police had caught eight dummy candidates who had appeared for police recruitment exams. Jadhav has now been kept in police protection after he received threats to his life. Jadhav and a Nanded-based social activist, Shobha Waghmare, who has been helping Jadhav in the process, recently met Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis, who has ordered the formation of an SIT. A senior CID officer confirmed, “The SIT has been formulated and will be headed by additional SP from CID, Vijay Manohar Kharat. The cases of dummy candidates all over the state will be probed together. The photos, handwriting of the candidates and video recordings of some of these processes will be probed.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jadhav said, “Though the number of dummy candidates as per registered FIR is close to 50, we have reasons to believe that there are over 1,000 such cases in the last two years. Now that the SIT is formed, I have hopes from the police agencies.” Meanwhile, the key suspect in the case, Pramod Rathod, is on the run. While rejecting his application for an anticipatory bail, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court passed strictures on the probe conducted till now. Justice TV Nalawade said in his ruling, “Papers investigation do not show that proper probe is being done. The intention appears to be otherwise. Due to this, the court holds that information with regard to these circumstance need to be supplied to the state government, home department so that appropriate action is taken by the state government in that regard.”

