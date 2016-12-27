Latest News
  • SIT to look into villagers getting ATM cards without bank accounts

SIT to look into villagers getting ATM cards without bank accounts

Police are trying to find out if this has anything to do with the Maoists facing a cash crunch after old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were taken off circulation.

By: PTI | Jamui | Published:December 27, 2016 7:21 pm
Villagers with ATM cards, Villagers with ATM cards no bank accounts, Villagers and bank accounts, Villagers and ATM cards, India news, national news, Black money news, Note ban news, demonetisation news Police are trying to find out if this has anything to do with the Maoists facing a cash crunch after old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were taken off circulation. (File)

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe how hundreds of villagers in the Naxal-hit Jamui district received ATM cards at their residences even though they had not opened bank accounts. Hundreds of residents of Achambhau village under Sikandra police station limits were surprised when they received ATM cards by post, dispatched by a Punjab National Bank branch at Sijhouri.

Watch What Else is Making News

Police are trying to find out if this has anything to do with the Maoists facing a cash crunch after old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were taken off circulation.

Jamui SP Jayant Kant said he has constituted an SIT to probe the matter and based on its findings, police would initiate action. Asked if he suspected a Maoist angle in the incident, the SP said the inquiry would consider “all the aspects”. It is learnt that Punjab National Bank is also looking into the matter.

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News