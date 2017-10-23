SIT probing Gauri Lankesh’s killing intact: Karnataka Home Minister 

Gauri Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her home here on the night of September 5. (File Photo) Gauri Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her home here on the night of September 5. (File Photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy Monday denied reports of downsizing the SIT probing the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh and said “vested interests” were spreading “misinformation”.

“All the 121 members … including whom we had deputed are part of the SIT that is probing the case… not even one person has been moved out of it,” he told PTI.

Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her home here on the night of September 5.

The Karnataka government, which constituted the SIT headed by IGP (Intelligence) B K Singh, had also announced Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone giving clues about the perpetrators of the crime.

The SIT team had on October 14 released the sketches of two suspects and video footage from CCTV cameras in connection with the case, as it sought public help to nab the culprits.

