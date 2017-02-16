SIT probing anti-Sikh riots cases submits report to SC

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is re-investigating 58 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has submitted a report to the Supreme Court about the progress of its probe. (Representational Image) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is re-investigating 58 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has submitted a report to the Supreme Court about the progress of its probe. (Representational Image)

The three-member SIT submitted the report to an Apex Court bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice R Banumathi, which had last month sought a report from the SIT.

The report was submitted in the Supreme Court a few days ago giving details of the investigation done so far, a Home Ministry official said.

Full contents of the report was not known immediately.

According to officials, the SIT is said to have conveyed to the Supreme Court that investigation in most of the cases have almost been completed.

The SIT was set up by the Home Ministry to re-investigate appropriately serious criminal cases filed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi relating to the 1984 riots.

There were around 650 cases registered in connection with anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

A total of 3,325 people were killed in the 1984 riots in which Delhi alone accounted for 2,733 deaths, while the rest occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Delhi Police had closed 241 cases citing lack of evidence. Justice Nanavati Commission had recommended reopening of only four of them.

The CBI had reopened and re-investigated only four cases. In two of them, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet and in one, five persons, including a former MLA, were convicted.

The SIT was set up on February 12, 2015 following a recommendation by the Home Ministry-appointed Justice (retd) G P Mathur committee.

The three-member SIT comprises two Inspector General-rank IPS officers and a judicial officer.

The SIT has also questioned Congress leader Sajjan Kumar thrice and asked him questions about the allegations that he instigated a mob in Janakpuri on November 1, 1984, which led to the killing of two Sikhs — Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh.

This particular case was earlier closed by CBI, citing lack of evidence against Kumar.

Apart from Kumar, the SIT also examined several other persons, including some Delhi Police officers, who had earlier handled the probe.