Sit’ in Bengal calls for Center’s intervention: BJP

Expressing concern over alleged rise in cross border infiltration and flourishing FICN trade in West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya today said the “lawless situation” in the state called for the Centre’s intervention.

“The way infiltration has increased in Bengal is really alarming. The activities of anti-national elements are increasing in Bengal. The Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trade is a flourishing business in Malda. Since last Assembly elections (in Bengal), six TMC workers have been killed and more than 300 have been injured due to infighting within the party.

“I think if the Center wants, it can intervene to look into the lawless situation of Bengal. It is up to it (Centre) to decide,” he said.

His comment comes in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between TMC and BJP over the recent armed Ram Navami processions in the state.

Vijayvergiya accused the TMC-led state government of pursing politics of appeasement.

“If BJP leaders are booked under Arms Act for carrying out procession with arms, action should also be taken during Muharram processions. It only shows their (TMC) mindset of pursuing appeasement politics,” he said.

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her protest on the issue of demonetisation, the BJP leader said, “She has stopped agitating against demonetisation after the results of Uttar Pradesh and other states were announced. I think she has understood that people have wholeheartedly supported the decision.”

Reacting to Vijayvergiya’s comment on the Center’s intervention in the state, senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Let them do whatever they want to. We are an elected government and we have the support of the people. If they try to threaten us, people will give them a befitting reply.”

