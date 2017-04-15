SIT gave me clean chit in Muzaffarnagar riots case long ago: Sangeet Som

Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Sangeet Singh Som (Express Archive) Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Sangeet Singh Som (Express Archive)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som on Saturday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had given him a clean chit in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case long ago during the Akhilesh Yadav government rule, as reported by news agency ANI. “No chargesheet was filed against me during the regime of the previous government and the SIT gave me clean chit last under Akhilesh Yadav’s government. The SIT might have submitted the details in court, but I was given the clean chit long ago,” Som was quoted as saying.

The SIT, on Friday, filed a closure report in the case giving Som a clean chit. He was accused of spreading disharmony among communities and inciting communal violence by sharing a controversial video on Facebook which led to death of 62 people. Training his gun at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said: “It was a result of the Samajwadi Party appeasement. They just wanted to make a section of the society happy. We didn’t have any role in this. There wasn’t any evidence.”

A case was registered against Som on September 2, 2013 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act. Filing the closure report in the court, the investigating officer Inspector Dharampal Tyagi said the Facebook HQ in California could not provide complete details. The case was closed because of lack of evidence. “The closure report was filed earlier this week because Facebook’s headquarters in California could not provide the complete details, which could have helped in collecting evidence in the case. The closure report has been filed on the ground that no evidence could be found,” said Inspector Dharampal Tyagi, the investigating officer in the case.

