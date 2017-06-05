SIT arrests four in Saharanpur, cash reward for information on Bhim Army chief

Latest News
The police have announced a reward of Rs 12,000 each for information on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar and his three associates. A Saharanpur court has issued non-bailable warrants against BJP MP Raghav Lakahanpal Sharma's brother connection with another inter-caste clash.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:June 5, 2017 3:59 am

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the caste clashes in Saharanpur district on Sunday arrested four persons, including prime accused, the pradhan of Shabbirpur village Shiv Kumar. The others arrested were Lokesh alias Lukka, Raju alias Billas and Sonu alias Sompal. A court sent them to judicial custody.

Shiv Kumar was wanted in connection with the May 5 Thakur-Dalit clash over playing of loud music. The police have announced a reward of Rs 12,000 each for information on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar and his three associates.

A Saharanpur court has issued non-bailable warrants against BJP MP Raghav Lakahanpal Sharma’s brother Rahul and five others in connection with another inter-caste clash, officials said.

