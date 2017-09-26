SIT, accused urge judge to visit Naroda Gam riot scene

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani is among the 82 accused who are facing trial on charges of murder and conspiracy for the killing of 11 Muslims. (File photo) Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani is among the 82 accused who are facing trial on charges of murder and conspiracy for the killing of 11 Muslims. (File photo)

In a joint application to the special court on Monday, the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case requested judge P B Desai to visit the scene of the crime. Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani is among the 82 accused who are facing trial on charges of murder and conspiracy for the killing of 11 Muslims.

Beginning the final argument in the case, special public prosecutor from the SIT, Suresh C Shah, urged the judge to visit the spot “in order to understand the crime scene”. Following his request, lawyers representing the accused also suggested the judge that he should visit the spot.

Judge Desai then asked both sides to file an application and said that he will pronounce the order on their application on Tuesday.

Section 310 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has provision for judges to inspect the scene of offence “to view for the purpose of properly appreciating the evidence given at such inquiry or trial, and shall without unnecessary delay record a memorandum of any relevant facts observed at such inspection”.

Desai, who had also presided over the trial of Gulberg Society Massacre, had visited Gulberg Society, in which he convicted 24 accused and acquitted 36 in June 2016. The order is under challenge in the Gujarat High Court by the victims.

