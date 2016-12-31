Sishu Bhawan website hacking case: police invetigation begins

The Crime branch police registered a case under sections 465 and 469 of IPC and section 66 of Information and Technology (IT) Act and an Inspector-rank officer has been entrusted with the investigation, an official note said. The Crime branch police registered a case under sections 465 and 469 of IPC and section 66 of Information and Technology (IT) Act and an Inspector-rank officer has been entrusted with the investigation, an official note said.

The cyber crime police station here has registered a case and has started investigating into the allegation of hacking of the website of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), popularly called Sishu Bhawan.

The Crime branch police registered a case under sections 465 and 469 of IPC and section 66 of Information and Technology (IT) Act and an Inspector-rank officer has been entrusted with the investigation, an official note said.

Watch What Else Is making News

Police will now approach the hosting server for registrant details and analyse the log to trace out the IP address of the computer system used for commission of the offence, the Press Note said adding that the case was registered on the complaint of Sishu Bhawan superintendent S K Satpathy.

Satpathy said following media reports on Friday, he came to know that their website http://www.svppgip.org has been hacked since Thursday night. Claiming himself as ‘Dark Hacker’, the hacker had posted lewd comments and uploaded a Bangladesh flag on the website while all data in the website were removed.

Satpathy however, said removal of data from the website has not affected the functioning of the paediatrics hospital by any means.