Sirsa dera to be searched under court supervision, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government Monday said that the Dera Sacha Saudha at Sirsa will be searched under judicial supervision. “The search operation would be launched under the court’s supervision,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Haryana Advocate General Baldev Mahajan told The Indian Express that the Punjab and Haryana High Court would seek an application from the state government in this connection on Tuesday.

“We had filed an application before the High Court seeking judicial supervision on Friday,” Mahajan added. The Chief Minister also said the Dera has deposited its arms with the state government and the people there are cooperating with the government.

He said that some objectionable items were found during the sanitisation of “Namcharcha Ghars” (of the dera) in the state. As many as 117 Namcharcha Ghars have been sanitised till now.

When enquired whether other deras in the state will be searched, Khattar said, “It is okay if these are running in the right manner, but in case any complaint is received against any one of them, strict action would be taken.”

