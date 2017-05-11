BJP demands Arvind Kejriwal quit in PWD scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa today demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal step down in the wake of the alleged PWD scam. The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered three FIRs, including one against a company of Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surendra Bansal, in the alleged scam.

“How is it possible that when a member of the family of the chief minister was owner of the company, he is unaware of the work being done by such a company and payments being made to it by the PWD,” Sirsa said.

The chief minister should resign on “moral grounds” as he has “disappointed” the people of Delhi who voted him to power believing him to be a crusader against corruption, he added.

