Sippy Sidhu murder: Two years on; CBI fails to crack case, victim’s kin say no hope

Around two years have passed but the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, a national level shooter, is still a mystery. Sippy’s family was not satisfied with the investigation of the Chandigarh Police and therefore the case was transferred to the CBI in January 2016. However, no progress has been made so far.

Sources in the CBI said around 100 people were questioned in connection with the case. The officers said they are moving in a positive direction to solve the case.

An SP rank officer of the agency, who was also a part of the investigation, said the case is going in a positive direction and they are hopeful in solving it soon.

The officer, however, refused to comment on the development in the case so far. “I am not authorised to comment on the ongoing investigation. We have questioned people and we got some clues,” he said.

Another senior CBI officer who was probing the case told Chandigarh Newsline that they have questioned the friends of Sippy Sidhu and also the accused woman and her father thrice. He said they struggled to relate the sequence of events of the murder. The officer added that UT police did a poor investigation and so they faced problems.

On the other hand, Sippy’s family members have lost all hopes with the premier agency.

Sippy’s mother, Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, said she had lost hope as the case was not solved in two years. She added that initially they were asked by the agency officials to know the details and other information regarding the case, but it has been around a year they were not informed about any development.

“We want the case to be solved but it has been around two years. Nobody listened to us. My son was murdered, we also gave the names of the suspects but nothing has happened so far,” Kaur said.

In September last year, the CBI issued public notices saying that during their investigation they came to know that a woman was present at the crime spot. The agency urged the woman to come and join the investigation in the notices but sources in the agency said nobody turned up.

