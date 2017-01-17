Sinhagad case: Two days after suicide, ambulance provided at hostel complex

TWO DAYS after The Indian Express reported on a deceased student being taken triple seat on a motorcycle to the nearest hospital after he attempted suicide at Sinhagad Technical Education Society’s boys’ hostel, the college authorities have now arranged for an ambulance and doctor on call at the hostel campus.

IE had reported on January 12 about the death of the student, Yash Borate (16), at the first floor room of the hostel where he was found hanging by his roommates. The roommates had brought his body down and tried convincing hostel authorities to arrange for an ambulance but were not given a proper response. Looking at the inaction and fearing that the student might die due to delay in medical attention, Borate’s friend stopped a passing motorcyclist and borrowed his bike, taking the deceased student triple seat to the nearest hospital.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The STES authorities ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident and according to a report submitted by Dr AV Deshpande, director, STES, one warden and two security guards were present at the time of incident but failed to help students.

“We have already ordered an ambulance and soon it will arrive. It will be stationed round-the-clock at the hostel. In the interim period, an ambulance from SKN Medical College had been sent to the hostel complex. Currently, the ambulance and a doctor are on call from 7 pm to 7 am there. Also, we have already suspended the assistant registrar. The warden and security staffers are facing salary cuts .

They are also under observation and no further dereliction of duty will be tolerated,” said Deshpande.