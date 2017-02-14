Singur protest enters Bengal school syllabus

The minister said this during a question-answer session in the Assembly. The minister said this during a question-answer session in the Assembly.

Describing the Singur movement as a “historic win” for farmers, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday announced that a chapter on the anti-land acquisition movement would be introduced in the history syllabus of government-run schools this year. The minister said this during a question-answer session in the Assembly. According to him, a chapter detailing the agitation would be included in the history syllabus of Class VIII and that the distribution of the books has already started.

“It is a historic win for the farmers. Students should know that this movement is one of the milestones in the country’s history. Along with the Singur movement, the Tebhaga movement and Krishak Andolan will also be introduced in the syllabus,” he said.