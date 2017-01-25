Singer Kailash Kher, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Virat Kohli among 2017 Padma award winners

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is among 2017 Padma awardees. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal) Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is among 2017 Padma awardees. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)

The Centre on Wednesday announced the list of Padma awardees which included names of chef Sanjeev Kapoor, singers Kailash Kher and Anuradha Paudwal. Cricketer Virat kohli, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are also being felicitated with Padma awards this year.

The government had begun inviting nominations for the awards in May last year and received around 5,000 entries, from which 500 names were shortlisted in December.

Dr Mukut Minz, a Jharkhand tribal also received the honor for his achievements in the field of renal surgery. Madhubani painter from Bihar Baoa Devi, Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, Odisha actor Sadhu Meher and former law secretary TK Vishwanathan have also made it to the list.

This year, the Padma awards will be given out to 120 distinguished personalities for their achievements in different fields. This year, the government has also conferred the award to some personalities who have done exceptional work but are not very popular names.

These include 75-year-old Sukri Bommagowda, known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes, Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla from Sikkim, among others.

Winners of Padma Shri 2017 (Incomplete list)

Meenakshi Amma, Martial Arts

Chintakindi Mallesham, Science and Engineering

Daripalli Ramaiah, Social work

Bipin Ganatra, Social work

Dr Suniti Solomon, Medicine

Dr Subroto Das, Medicine

Dr Bhakti Yadav, Medicine

Girish Bharadwaj, Social work

Anuradha Koirala, Social work

Karimul Haque, Social work

Dr Mapuskar, Social work

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Social work

Genabhai Dargabhai Patel, Agriculture

Shekhar Naik, Sports

Anant Agarwal, Literature and Education

Dipa Karmakar, Sports

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sports

Sukri Bommagowda, Music

Jitendra Haripal, Music

Eli Ahmad, Literature

