Singer booked for ‘molestation’, cops ‘verifying complaint’

The Bangur Nagar police in Goregaon registered a case of molestation Wednesday against singer Yash Wadali based on a complaint by a 39-year-old woman. An officer said they were verifying the complaint following which the next course of action would be decided.

The police said the complainant alleged that the incident took place around 5.30 am Wednesday when she, along with a group of friends, was at a party. Wadali was also there. He allegedly held her by the collar, manhandled her and abused her after they had an argument.

The woman then lodged a police complaint. Senior inspector S Bhandare said: “No arrest has been made. Depending on what we find out, we will decide the next course of action.”

