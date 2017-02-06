Singapore mission staffer dies after car rams into pole in Chanakyapuri

The WagonR in which the couple were travelling. They were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where Patrick was declared dead. His wife is currently undergoing treatment. Express photo The WagonR in which the couple were travelling. They were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where Patrick was declared dead. His wife is currently undergoing treatment. Express photo

A 24-year-old Singapore High Commission staffer was killed and his wife critically injured after their vehicle collided with two electricity poles outside the Czech Republic Embassy in Chanakyapuri in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections —(causing death by negligence and rash driving).

According to police, High Commission staffer Patrick and his 22-year-old wife were returning to their residence in Moti Nagar after attending a function at the Singapore High Commission when the accident took place.

Police said prima facie, Patrick was overspeeding when his vehicle collided with two electricity poles simultaneously at around 2 am.

Police constable Gopal Basnett, who was at a police post near Niti Marg, said he heard a loud noise around 2 am, following which he made a PCR call.

He told police that a speeding car had crashed into a ‘couple of poles’, after it climbed on to the pavement next to the Czech Republic Embassy.

Basnett added that the WagonR in which the couple were travelling was badly damaged.

The couple were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre where Patrick was declared brought dead. His wife is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said Patrick worked as a clerk at the High Commission, where his father had also worked in the past.