Singapore Deputy PM meets Narendra Modi, discusses cooperation in banking, tourism and innovation

The prime minister appreciated the close bilateral cooperation in sectors of investment, urban development, civil aviation, and skill development, the PMO said in a statement. 

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 22, 2017 8:20 pm
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi meeting with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, India Singapore ties, Goods and Services Tax, indian express news Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Source: PTI)
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday discussed the potential for cooperation in areas like banking, digital finance, tourism and innovation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Modi recalled the successful visit of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to India in October 2016, and appreciated the follow-up action by both sides on the decisions taken at the summit, the PMO said.

Shanmugaratnam congratulated the prime minister on the successful roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), it said. He briefed Modi on the progress in bilateral relations, especially in the economic domain.

