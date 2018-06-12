Since 2010, a militant or more in every village in Jammu and Kashmir

The report analysed 43 encounters since November 5, 2016, until April 26 this year, in which 77 militants were killed. (File photo) The report analysed 43 encounters since November 5, 2016, until April 26 this year, in which 77 militants were killed. (File photo)

Since the summer uprising of 2010, as many as 467 local youth from 354 villages across Kashmir and the Chenab valley have become militants. Among them, 335 have come from 247 villages in South Kashmir.

A report by security agencies has spotlighted the geographical spread of the militancy that was quelled in 2010, but which surged after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

The report divides Kashmir into 29 clusters, and finds that while the epicentre of the new militancy lies in South Kashmir, local youth have been recruited in almost every district in the Valley, besides Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban in the Chenab valley of Jammu province.

* Shopian district in South Kashmir tops the list, with 95 local youth from 70 villages having joined militancy since 2010. The largest number of local militants have come from Heff Zainpora, seven of whose youths have taken up arms since 2010. Pahlipora Keller, Zainpora, and Padderpora villages have produced four local militants each. Three other villages in the district have produced three militants each, while two militants each have come from four villages.

* In Pulwama district, 88 local militants have come from 60 villages in the last eight years. Six youths each belong to the district’s Kakpora and Lelhar villages. Two villages have five militants each, Gundbagh village has three, and five villages have two local militants each.

* Kulgam: 64 militants from 49 villages; seven from Redwani Bala, five from Hawoora, and three from Yamrach. Three other villages in the district have produced two militants each.

* Awantipora: 54 youths from 41 villages; five each from Dadsara and Tral; four from Noorpora; two each from six other villages.

* Anantnag: 34 from 27 villages; six from Arwani, two each from two other villages.

According to the report, 88 youths from 68 villages of North Kashmir districts have joined militancy since 2010.

* Baramulla: 33 youngsters from 28 villages and neighbourhoods; four from Palhalan village; two each from Khanpora and old town neighbourhoods.

* Bandipore: 17 local youth from 13 villages have taken up arms since 2010. Four of them are from Thathri Khalshay Gulab village in Gurez.

* Sopore: 29 from 18 villages; nine from Brath Kalan village; two each from Botengo, Adipora, Khushal Matoo.

* Kupwara: A youth each from five villages has joined militancy since 2010.

* Handwara: A youth each four villages.

In the Central Kashmir districts of Budgam and Srinagar, 22 youths from 20 villages and neighbourhoods have taken up arms since 2010, the report says. The report is silent on local militant recruitment in Ganderbal district.

* Budgam: 10 youths; two from Pakharpora village, one each from another eight villages.

* Srinagar: 12 youths have joined militancy since 2010; two from New Theed, one each from another 10 villages and neighbourhoods.

In the Chenab valley, 22 youths from 19 villages have become militants since 2010.

* Kishtwar: 10 youth have taken up arms since 2010; two are from Kawath Chatroo; one each from eight other villages.

* Doda: A militant each from four villages.

* Ramban: Six local youths have become militants since 2010; two each from three villages; one each from two.

* Reasi: A youth each from Vijaypur and Dugga Deval village has become a militant.

