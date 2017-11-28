Since 2010, 17.8 million people screened under NPCDCS: 2% diagnosed with diabetes, 3% hypertension

From April to October this year, a screening drive in 14 districts of Maharashtra found a 3.2 per cent incidence of hypertension (Representational Image) From April to October this year, a screening drive in 14 districts of Maharashtra found a 3.2 per cent incidence of hypertension (Representational Image)

The state government plans to expand its programme for cancer detection, hypertension and diabetes screening to all districts in Maharashtra under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVD and Stroke (NPCDCS), to facilitate early screening and treatment among the rural population. From April to October this year, a screening drive in 14 districts of Maharashtra found a 2.2 per cent incidence of diabetes and 3.2 per cent incidence of hypertension.

“In this financial year, we have been sanctioned the budget to expand NPCDCS to the entire state. Non-communicable diseases are responsible for 68 per cent of deaths with strokes, hypertension and heart diseases being the most common causes,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, joint director at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS).

Data from DHS showed that between April and October this year, 19.9 lakh people were screened in 14 rural and tribal districts such as Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Amravati, Washim, and Thane. Of these, 44,015 people (2.2 per cent) were diagnosed diabetic and 64,761 (3.2 per cent) were found hypertensive.

Since the programme began in 2010, 17.8 million people have been screened of which 4.4 lakh have been diagnosed as diabetic and 6.5 lakh as hypertensive. Both the lifestyle-linked diseases increase the risk of severe health conditions significantly if a person contracts another disease or ailment. In over 50 per cent of deaths linked to dengue in Mumbai this year, the deceased were found to have either hypertension or diabetes as existing co-morbidity.

The government has initiated free lifelong treatment for those suffering from diabetes and hypertension. “But since non-communicable diseases, especially hypertension and diabetes, are asymptomatic, several patients do not come for follow up. They are only concerned if their health deteriorates and there are physical symptoms,” Tayade added.

Data between April and October showed that in Gadchiroli, 88 per cent (2,677 people) of those diagnosed with hypertension were on treatment. In Nandurbar, 81.7 per cent diagnosed with hypertension were on treatment while in Pune, 89 per cent diagnosed were on treatment.

Officials, however, claimed that the count of those coming for treatment after the initial check-up dwindles significantly. The state government is going to study dropout rates of those diagnosed hypertensive and diabetic and their follow-up treatment pattern in rural and district hospitals.

Similarly, for diabetes, in Amravati and Chandrapur, 81 per cent of those diagnosed are on active treatment. In Nandurbar, 78 per cent of those diagnosed with diabetes are taking medication and in Sindhudurg, 89 per cent screened are on treatment.

“We plan to systematically expand screening to the entire state. In four districts, we are conducting a population-based survey in which field workers are going door-to-door to screen people. In the remaining districts, people are getting screened whenever they visit camps,” said Dr Balu Mote, in-charge of non-communicable diseases programme in Maharashtra.

