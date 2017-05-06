Simultaneous poll to Lok Sabha, assemblies ‘impossible’: Former LS speaker Meira Kumar

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar addressing at Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry during an interactive session on ‘Challenges of Parliamentary Democracy in India’ in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra) Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar addressing at Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry during an interactive session on ‘Challenges of Parliamentary Democracy in India’ in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on Saturday said it is “not possible” to hold parliamentary and assembly polls simultaneously as it would require deployment of a large number of security personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier made a strong pitch for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies and had urged all parties to consider the suggestion rising above political differences.

“It is not possible to hold Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections simultaneously as it involves a large number of security personnel to organise it in a free and fair manner,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata. Kumar regretted that “these days voting is taking place based on communal lines and not development”.

“Earlier, voting took place on the basis of development. But, I am afraid, now it is being held on caste and communal lines. This is very unfortunate,” she said.

