Similipal National Park reopens to visitors

The Similipal National Park with its primary attraction being the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) reopened to visitors Wednesday, officials said. The National Park was closed from June 16 for the monsoon season.

Visitors are now being allowed inside the Park through two entry points located at Kaliani and Pithabata, said Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve M Mohan. A maximum of 60 vehicles would be allowed into the Park every day, 35 from the Kaliani entry point and 25 from the Pithabata point, he said.

The visitors have been advised to collect entry permits from Jashipur, close to Kaliani entry point and Pithabata between 6 AM to 9 AM, STR officials said. The visitors have also been directed to leave the sanctuary area latest by 5 PM.

However, tourists can make on line reservation for overnight halt through http://www.ecotourodisha.com site. The accommodation facilities are being provided to the visitors at Kumari, Gudugudia, Ramatirtha and Jamuani, a notification said. The Park, spread over an area of 2,750 sq km in Mayurbhanj district, is one of the largest national parks in the country.

