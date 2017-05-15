Rajkot: Similar woes of 2 other Gandhi schools

Mahatma Gandhi was a student of Kishorsinhji School No.1 from January 1879 to December 1880. Chirag Chotaliya Mahatma Gandhi was a student of Kishorsinhji School No.1 from January 1879 to December 1880. Chirag Chotaliya

As Mahatma Gandhi’s alma mater Alfred High School, rechristened Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya, heads for a closure, making way for a museum, following years of decline in both the number of students and their performance, two other institutes, associated with the Father of the Nation, in the city are showing similar trends.

Kishorsinhji School No 1, Rajkot

Earlier known as Taluka Para School, it has been renamed after prince Kishorsinhji, son of Lakhajiraj, the 12th ruler of erstwhile princely state of Rajkot. After studying at Branch School, Rajkot, in his early years, young Gandhi was admitted to Taluka Para School in Class III on January 21, 1879. As per the records, he left the school on December 1, 1880, before taking admission at Alfred High School. Some researchers claim that the Branch School is the present-day Pratapkunvarba Primary School, situated inside Raiya Naka Tower in Rajkot. Gandhi had studied here for three years. However, no written record is available.

The sign board of Kishorsinhji school at Kotharia Naka, a crowded locality in the old city area of Rajkot, also identifies it as Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School. This school was opened in 1838 and is among the oldest in the city. Gandhi’s school records for these two years are still preserved here.

Like the Alfred High School, the number of students here too started falling sharply around two decades ago. Records accessed by The Indian Express suggest that the school had less than 250 students in any given year in the last decade, barring 2011-12 when the school board merged four neighbouring schools into it. In 2007, there were only 107 students. The total number continued to be below 150 for the next three years. After a jump in 2011 and 2012, the enrollment started declining again as new admissions in Class I continued to be negligible in successive years. As of April 29, 2017, the school has 114 students only.

“When I joined this school as a teacher in 1993, there used to be more than 500 students here. But then, new private schools came up in the neighbourhood and the number started sliding down. Parents, these days, have good perception about private schools. Therefore our school is suffering though we are making all efforts to ensure top quality education,” says Bharti Trivedi, in-charge principal of Kishorsinhji school.

Shortage of teachers is another issue, which Kishoirsinhji school has in common with the 164-year-old Alfred High School. Out of the three sanctioned posts of teachers in primary division, two are vacant. But the school has, in effect, two teachers in primary division as Trivedi, who was transferred to another school seven months ago, has not been relieved yet for want of a replacement. On the other hand, regular principal Ila Gosai is retiring in November. Similar situation prevails in upper primary division where one out of three post of teachers is vacant. This effectively means that the school will have just three teachers or half the required strength when new session begins.

The school had also not been faring well in Gunotsav, the annual school assessment drive by state government till 2015 when then chief minister Anandiben Patel had visited the school. The school had been awarded C grade in the Gunotsav for 2014-15. She had said that the school must not remain C-grade institute as this was where Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation had studied and played. After that the school secured A grade in the last two years.

The school building has eight rooms and a hall, named after Gandhi, where morning assembly takes place. The hall has a plaque giving details of Gandhi’s association with the school. But the school is presently using only five of the rooms — four as classrooms and one as office. Another room is used for storing furniture, which is out of use. Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has been using the other two rooms for storing its records for the last six years. The Kishorsinhji school building, which has tiled-roof and stone-paved flooring, was damaged in the 2001 earthquake but was restored later. However, the school authorities complain of leaking roofs during monsoon.

Rashtriya Shala, eyeing 100th year

The situation of Rashtriya Shala, set up by Mahatma Gandhi in 1921 to instill the feeling of nationalism in children and prepare volunteers for non-violent freedom movement, is worse. Gandhi himself had drafted the constitution of this school. He had also observed a five-day fast on its premises in 1939 in protest against the high tax rates by Rajkot state. Spread over 70,000 yards, the Rashtiya Shala campus once used to teem with students and craftsmen who spun and wove Khadi. But today, there are less than 150 students in the school, which offers education from pre-primary to high school.

The school is managed by Rashtriya Shala Trust (RST), an NGO promoting Gandhian ways of life and thinking. The number of students starting going down in 1990s and pressure mounted on RST to close the school, which was otherwise getting grant from state government. Eventually, the NGO converted it into a self-financed institute gradually, barring the upper primary section, which is still running as grant-in-aide school.

“Even some members of our board of trustees suggested that we should close the school down since there were no students. But we have decided to run it till its centenary celebrations,” says Dhiru Dobariya, secretary of RST. The NGO has rented some of its buildings to private educational institutes. It has also given one building to Saurashtra Rachnatmak Samiti, another Gandhian NGO on a long lease.

Kaba Gandhi No Delo

While Kishorsinhji school and Rashtriya Shala are in a state of decline, Kaba Gandhi No Delo, the home where Gandhiji was raised as a child, is showing signs of recovery. Located behind the Alfred High School, Delo was damaged in the 2001 earthquake. But Gandhi Smruti Trust (GST), an NGO which manages the historic structure, got it restored with the help of the district administration in 2007-08 at a cost of Rs15 lakh. RMC then allotted Rs 5 lakh for setting up a permanent exhibition of the photographs depicting

Gandhi’s life. In February, 2017, an audio-visual facility was added. A 30-minute documentary on Gandhi’s early life at this home and Alfred High School is ashown. It also has a library. Ushakant Mankad, president of GST says that on an average, 1,000 persons visit the Delo every month.

