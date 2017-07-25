SIMI: SC issues notices on CBI probe plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Madhya Pradesh government and the Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea seeking probe by the agency into the killing of eight alleged under-trial SIMI men in an encounter in Bhopal last year.

The petition has raised questions over the credibility of the ongoing probe into the matter. The plea contended that the “encounter” needed to be investigated independently. It insisted that there was “haste” in ordering an inquiry by an IPS officer and appointment of a commission of a retired high court judge. ENS

