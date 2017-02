SIMI chief Safdar Nagori. SIMI chief Safdar Nagori.

SIMI mastermind Safdar Nagori and 10 other accused have been awarded lifetime imprisonment by an Indore district court on Monday.

The trial against Nagori and ten others, for possession of weapons, explosives and ammunition and also for plotting ‘anti-national’ activities has been before the Indore special CBI court following their arrest by a Special Task Force in March 2008.

