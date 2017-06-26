Simarjeet Singh Bains Bains okays ‘free ride’ at NH-21 toll plaza

Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains gave a “free ride” to commuters at a toll plaza and put the employees in a tight spot when he told the people to cross the barrier without paying tax on Sunday. The incident happened when his vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam at a toll plaza near Solkhania village between Kurali and Ropar on National Highway 21. Bains told the Chandigarh Newsline that in the coming days he and his party volunteers would start an awareness campaign at the toll plaza to inform people under what circumstances they should not pay tax.

“I was coming to Chandigarh from Ludhiana. There was a two-kilometer long traffic jam at the toll tax barrier. I told the employees at the toll tax that they could not stop people like this. Then I myself manned the traffic and asked people to cross the barrier without paying tax,” Bains said.

Bains further said he had in the past put up hoardings at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana mentioning the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) guidelines that included that if a traffic jam persists more than 100 meter stretch or more than 3 minutes then people can cross the toll barrier without paying tax .

He added that in the coming days he would repeat the same thing if the toll plaza management did not mend its ways.

He said: “In the coming days my volunteers will also put up hoardings at the toll plaza mentioning all the guidelines of NHAI. The toll plazas are for the convenience of people and not to harass them. I have also spoken to the NHAI authorities regarding the matter.”

The toll plaza officials were not available for comment.

