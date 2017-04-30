Siliguri mayor in hospital after ‘attack by Trinamool councillors’

Ashok Bhattacharya Ashok Bhattacharya

SILIGURI MAYOR Ashok Bhattacharya on Saturday sustained head injuries after he was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress councillors during a meeting of the municipal corporation. The 68-year-old CPM leader was admitted to the ICU of Siliguri District Hospital. Left leaders said he would be kept under observation till Sunday. CPM Darjeeling district committee convener Jibesh Sarkar alleged that the incident took place during a board meeting of the corporation. “Trinamool councillors moved a motion for allotment of funds for certain works. But the motion was defeated. Following this, three to four Trinamool councillors became violent and started screaming and using abusive language. They started pushing around women councillors. Then they hit the mayor with a bag which contained something heavy,” he said.

“After this, the meeting was adjourned and the mayor went to his chamber. There, he fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital,” he added. “This has become an everyday feature in the corporation, where instead of bringing in useful legislation or getting work done, all that Trinamool councillors do is disrupt meetings,” Sarkar claimed.

Later, Siliguri Deputy Mayor Ram Bhajan Mahato got an FIR registered against the Trinamool councillors. The Trinamool, however, denied that they had attacked the mayor. Leader of Opposition Ranjan Sarkar of the Trinamool, said: “We did not attack the mayor. We only tore files in protest. He is just doing politics.” Later, Ranjan Sarkar and another Trinamool councillor, Nantu Paul, complained of chest pain and were admitted to the hospital. Later in the day, Left Front workers put up a road blockade in the busy Hillcart Road in protest against the “attack”, throwing traffic out of gear.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now