Silence on triple talaq like silence on Draupadi’s cheer haran: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

STATING THAT some people are “silent” on the issue of triple talaq, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday compared it to the silence of those present during the “cheer haran” of Draupadi in the Mahabharata.

“Desh ki ek jwalant samasya par jo log munh band kiye hue hain… mujhe wo yaad aata hai jab Draupadi ka cheer haran hota hai… Draupadi ne bhari sabha se prashn poochha tha ki aakhir is ghatna, is paap ka doshi kaun hai… Koi bol nahi paya tha… Tab Vidur ne kaha tha ki tihai doshi wo hain jo apradhi hain… tihai doshi wo hain jo unke sahyogi hain…. aur tihai doshi wo hain jo maun hain…” (There are people who are silent over a burning issue of the country. This reminds me of when Draupadi was forcibly disrobed)

She asked the gathering who was responsible for the sin. Nobody was able to say anything. Then Vidur said one-third of the blame was to put on the offenders, one-third on their associates, and one-third on those who remained silent),” he said.

Stating that there should be the same law for all citizens, he said the common civil code is “necessary” and “in the country’s interest”.

Adityanath was speaking at an event to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. He said Chandra Shekhar was also in favour of a common civil code.

Last week, Adityanath had announced that the state government would present its stand, “formed on the basis of Muslim women’s opinion”, to the Supreme Court, which is hearing petitions related to the issue.

The chief minister had also asked for formulating a work plan to collect the views of Muslim women on the issue, and directed the ministers of concerned departments as well as all women ministers to hold meetings with women groups on the issue.

Meanwhile, a book on Chandra Shekhar’s speeches in Parliament was released on the occasion. The event was organised by Chandra Shekhar Ji Smarak Trust, managed by SP MLC Yashwant Singh. Kunda MLA and cabinet minister in the previous Samajwadi Party government, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, was also present on the occasion.

Adityanath said he was surprised when Yashwant invited him. “When he came to me, I asked him if he had made a mistake. But he said he wanted me to unveil this Hindi version,” he said.

