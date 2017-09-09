Silchar MP Sushmita Dev replaces Shobha Oza as Mahila Congress head

Silchar MP Sushmita Dev (File) Silchar MP Sushmita Dev (File)

The Congress on Saturday appointed Silchar Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev as the new president of Mahila Congress, replacing Shobha Oza. Both Dev and Oza are Congress spokespersons currently. Oza was appointed the Mahila Congress chief in August 2013.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Sushmita Dev, MP, as the president of All India Mahila Congress with immediate effect in place of Shobha Oza. The party appreciates the work and contribution of the outgoing president,” a statement from AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said.

Dev, the daughter of former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, who died recently, hails from Assam and represents the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. Dev is a lawyer by profession and is considered close to Rahul Gandhi. The change is the part of party’s efforts to rejuvenate its women’s wing.

