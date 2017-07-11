Sikkim standoff: US avoids commenting on India-China border issue

The US on Tuesday avoided commenting on the Sikkim standoff between the armies of India and China, saying that it has seen such reports. “We have seen these reports (of India-China border skirmish). We refer you to the Governments of India and China for further information,” said a spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House. The remarks come amid a standoff between the militaries of India and China in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers.
India has said it is “deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”. China has been calling for immediate withdrawal of the Indian troops from the area.
- Jul 11, 2017 at 4:24 pmThe so called Big Brother tag has been removed from USA after the US statement that avoids commenting on the stand-off shows them very poorly instead of saying who is right and who is wrong and that too in Bhutan's land which is unexpected ??? Anyhow India can tackle on her own to deal with such situation and will give a ing reply to China if they try to act like Big Brother and let India remind them to China that it is not Pakistan to obey your orders blind forth !!!Reply