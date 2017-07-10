Sikkim standoff: Rahul Gandhi defends meet with Chinese envoy, says it is his job to be ‘informed on critical issues’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China in the Sikkim sector, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he had met the ambassadors of China and Bhutan and asserted that it was his job to be informed on critical issues. “It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador,” tweeted the Office of Rahul Gandhi defending his meet with the Chinese envoy.

Criticising the ruling government, Rahul said the present dispensation should explain why their three ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on. “And for the record I am not the guy sitting on the swing while a thousand Chinese troops had physically entered India,” the Congress Vice-President tweeted with a picture in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are talking to each other while sitting on a swing.

And for the record I am not the guy sitting on the swing while a thousand Chinese troops had physically entered India pic.twitter.com/THG4sULJJC — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017

If Govt is so concerned abt me meeting an Amb,they shld explain why 3Ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on pic.twitter.com/4FCuu9SiAe — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017

His comments came hours after Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala issued a clarification that Rahul had met the Chinese Ambassador to India and that it was a courtesy call. Earlier, Surjewala had tweeted that the news about Gandhi meeting the Chinese envoy was “planted” by government agencies through “bhakt channels”.

Since last three weeks, Indian and Chinese troops have been at loggerheads in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction after a Chinese Army’s construction party tried to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for Dokalam, the name which Bhutan recognises by, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

