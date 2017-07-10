Sikkim standoff: Rahul Gandhi defends meet with Chinese envoy, says it is his job to be ‘informed on critical issues’

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China in the Sikkim sector, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he had met the ambassadors of China and Bhutan and asserted that it was his job to be informed on critical issues. “It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador,” tweeted the Office of Rahul Gandhi defending his meet with the Chinese envoy.
Criticising the ruling government, Rahul said the present dispensation should explain why their three ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on. “And for the record I am not the guy sitting on the swing while a thousand Chinese troops had physically entered India,” the Congress Vice-President tweeted with a picture in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are talking to each other while sitting on a swing.
And for the record I am not the guy sitting on the swing while a thousand Chinese troops had physically entered India pic.twitter.com/THG4sULJJC
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017
If Govt is so concerned abt me meeting an Amb,they shld explain why 3Ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on pic.twitter.com/4FCuu9SiAe
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017
His comments came hours after Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala issued a clarification that Rahul had met the Chinese Ambassador to India and that it was a courtesy call. Earlier, Surjewala had tweeted that the news about Gandhi meeting the Chinese envoy was “planted” by government agencies through “bhakt channels”.
Since last three weeks, Indian and Chinese troops have been at loggerheads in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction after a Chinese Army’s construction party tried to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for Dokalam, the name which Bhutan recognises by, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:26 pmWhen we have mushrooming of PERFIDIOUS citizens within, we cannot defend our external enemies.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:23 pmYes of course, in the capacity as the Prince of India. As he is no diplomat, no minister, and no govt. representative of any sort. Do we have the minutes of meeting, sir? Oops, I questioned the prince.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:21 pmWhether you met Lalu, Tejeswini and Nitish to be informed of your duty of your coalition to which you are a senior leader? Without doing that and revealing that how can you assume a role-that of Govt.- which you are endowed with by the people? How diplomatic visits and treatment/reception of them can be equated with your private visist/interactions? Perhaps as a dynastic member of the so called first family, you still think your are the de facto PM. Sorry. Now Nation knows who and what you are!!!!!Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:21 pmOpposition in India is BIKAU. They will against mother land for few bucks. It's good that they can't hide their dirty deeds now. Long live social media and Internet.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:19 pmHe may not be the guy who is on the swing, but he is certainly the guy who flies off on a secret vacation to Europe, Colombia or wherever every time after briefly, all too briefly, walking into some controversy and revving it up. He did that after demonetization, after GST, after the recent farmer troubles in Maharashtra. He is a "leader"? This country would have to drown in shame to acknowledge him as one.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:19 pmNot a good move. This shows immaturity in congress leadership and strategists.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:17 pmWho says Rahul should not get informed nor be influenced by the Chinese ? Why his party was vehemently denying his visit for the whole morning and then made a total turn around later ? Doesn't it mean that the party itself has doubts on the visit ? Worst Rahul says that Modi met Li and ministers went to China . How can you compare when none ever denied these. Sad that this guy is being projected as opposition face for 2019.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 7:12 pmSo he is getting his information from the Chinese, who are doing everything to hurt and damage India(the world knows they are India's enemy!) Keep up the tradition of your G pa who supported the China to become the Permanent Member of UN Security Council, loose the 1962 war, loose POK to Pakistan...and so many others. Definitely a proud heritage to have!Reply
- Load More Comments