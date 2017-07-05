Sikkim standoff: China could issue travel alert for citizens visiting India

Following the June 6 standoff, many in Chinese media have blamed India for the ongoing border tension and have even gone on to ‘remind’ India about the 1962 war. (Representational Image) Following the June 6 standoff, many in Chinese media have blamed India for the ongoing border tension and have even gone on to ‘remind’ India about the 1962 war. (Representational Image)

Amid the border standoff between the two countries near Sikkim, China on Wednesday said it was considering options on issuing a travel alert for citizens visiting India, news agency PTI reported. Such a travel alert, China said, would depend on the security situation.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to safety and lawful rights and interests of overseas Chinese citizens in accordance with the security condition of the relevant countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang was quoted as saying. “We will decide whether or not to issue a travel alert,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a state newspaper warned Chinese companies operating in India to be be alert and take steps to avoid being hit by the anti-China sentiment. It called on Chinese firms to reduce their investments in India keeping in mind the current tension.

Following the June 6 standoff in which the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) destroyed Indian Army bunkers, many in Chinese media have blamed India for the ongoing border tension and have even gone on to ‘remind’ India about the 1962 war.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. Meanwhile, two newspapers in China, Global Times and China Daily, warned India of consequences if it ‘incites’ China. While China’s nationalistic tabloid Global Times said India should be taught a “bitter lesson”, China Daily said India should look in the mirror. The Global Times said in its editorial that India will suffer “greater losses” than in 1962 if it “incites” border clashes with China.

