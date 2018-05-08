Sikkim House expansion likely to get Home Ministry nod

Ministry of Home Ministry (Files) Ministry of Home Ministry (Files)

The Ministry of Home Affairs is all set to move a proposal before the Union Cabinet to increase the number of seats in the Sikkim Assembly from 32 to 40, ahead of state polls due early next year. This would be the first expansion of seats since Sikkim was merged with India in 1975.

The proposal to expand the House, mooted last year following a Supreme Court directive in 2016, is likely to benefit the Limboo and Tamang communities — notified as Scheduled Tribes in 2002 — and is likely to have a massive bearing on the Assembly elections.

The two communities will get five seats in the House after the expansion, a top Home Ministry official said, adding that the MHA has also worked a formula to ensure that reservation did not exceed 50 per cent after the proposed expansion.

The Limboo and Tamang communities had moved a petition before the Supreme Court claiming they did not have adequate representation in the Assembly, following which the apex court, in 2016, directed the MHA to take necessary action.

Following top court’s directions, the MHA held consultation with the state government and sought a proposal on increase in number of seats, officials said.

According to MHA officials, the cabinet proposal will include amendments to the Second Schedule to the Representation of People Act, 1950, whereby total seats in Sikkim Assembly will be 40 in place of existing 32, reserving five seats for Limboo and Tamang, while retaining existing reservations for Bhutias, Lepchas, Scheduled Castes and Sanghas.

Fearing the expansion could dilute their political rights, Bhutias and Lepchas have lodged a protest with the state government.

