Sikkim standoff: India’s objective is to achieve peace through diplomacy, MEA reiterates

As the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam at the trijunction with Bhutan continues, India on Friday reiterated that it will achieve it’s objective of peace and tranquility through diplomacy. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement to the media: “We will continue to engage with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels to find a mutually acceptable solution. Government remains prepared, it is the country’s responsibility to ensure security of its citizen and its territory.”

“There is continuous coordination and consultation with Bhutan,” added the MEA statement. Sources have told the Indian Express that India wants to resolve the crisis peacefully but it is also very clear about not letting the Chinese construct a motorable road to Jampheri. Also Read: Two options on Doklam standoff: Let Bhutan troops replace India’s, wait until November

Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked in a face- off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for over a month after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.

China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.

India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.

