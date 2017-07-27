Sikkim standoff: NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Beijing

Sikkim standoff: NSA Ajit Doval will be visiting Beijing to attend BRICS summit for NSAs. Sikkim standoff: NSA Ajit Doval will be visiting Beijing to attend BRICS summit for NSAs.

Amid tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi, in Beijing on Thursday as part of the BRICS NSAs meet. Ajit Doval is in China to attend BRICS top security officials meeting starting today. Yang separately met with senior security representatives from Brazil, South Africa, and India, PTI cited state-run Xinhua news agency.

The NSA arrived here on Wednesday to take part in the two-day Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) NSAs meeting being hosted by Yang. Ajit Doval’s visit has in a lot of ways raised expectations of a possible solution between the two countries to the over a month-long standoff at Doklam area in the Sikkim sector. Interestingly, both Ajit Doval and Yang Jiechi are Special Representatives of the India-China border mechanism.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff in the trijunction area for over a month now as Indian troops had stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area. China has claimed that the road construction was well within its territory. India vehemently protested the construction, fearing it would allow China to cut India’s access to its northeastern states. Also Read: Now China’s Foreign Minister steps in: India must pull back from Doklam

China still maintains that there won’t be any meaningful dialogue unless Indian troops ‘withdraw unconditionally’. It had also said that India ‘admitted’ to entering Chinese territory. About the BRICS NSAs meeting, Lu told media that “the meeting on security issues is a major platform for BRICS countries to discuss and conduct cooperation in politics and security fields”.

“It bears great significance for these countries to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual

trust and elevate their impact on global affairs,” Lu said. He said that discussions will be held on topics, including global governance, anti-terrorism, internet security and energy security, as well as major international and regional hotspot issues.

