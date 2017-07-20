Chinese state media: ‘Rising Hindu nationalism could lead to war, has hijacked Indo-China policy’

Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam area in Sikkim sector, Chinese state media kept up its rhetoric against India saying Narendra Modi’s election has fueled the country’s nationalist sentiments and warned that India should avoid letting religious nationalism push the two countries to war.
The scathing editorial published in the nationalistic tabloid Global Times sought to remind India that it is ‘weaker’ than China in terms of national strength, adding that Indian politicians have let their China policy be kidnapped by ‘rising nationalism’. “India is weaker than China in terms of national strength, but its strategists and politicians have shown no wisdom in preventing India’s China policy from being kidnapped by rising nationalism. This will put India’s own interests in jeopardy,” the editorial read. Also Read: PLA moved huge military hardware into Tibet after Sikkim issue, says report
India and China have been engaged in over a month-long standoff over Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.
China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states. Also Read: China is our enemy, not Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Doklam standoff
India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:31 amChina is one big prison where people are jailed for trivial things. Minority Muslims have no rights. None. Muslims cannot pray in public, women cannot were burqa/hijab, no azan/call to prayer. Muslim man cannot sport beards, can be arrested. Muslims in Xinjiang are killed over minor protests. China is in a dilemma. War can put China in stone age or in the process lose Tibet. Lose control of South China Sea. India has formidable Bhrahmos missiles. The Indian Military has a well thought out strategy. All the pros and cons. China is scared of miniature tactical nuclear weapons.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:31 amThey have no issue in Pakisthan declaring themselves and Islamic state. While, they want India to be secular. Why they meddle in Indian internal policies. They are no one to issue threat. This is nothing but, our CMP leaders would have involved in this. India should respond appropriately.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:22 amBut why a atheist country China is creating problems with almost every neighbouring countries except religiously fanatic Pakistan. Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Bhutan, they are not countries dominated with Hindu Nationalist then why China policy is not working there too because it's not India but expansionist thinking of China is responsible for the border conflict everytime. The truth is that China has already ditched Nehru after saying Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai. Stop publishing anything garbage Global Times and so Express news.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:22 amIf enemy China is afraid of Hindu Namtionalism, then I ma glad we do have Hindu nationalism. Only enemies are afraid of Hindu nationalism. Congress, landa kat ua musselman are afraid of Hindu nationalism, as they love terrorism of Isis and talibani and al queda kind.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:20 amAha...so, now it is out in the open...congress, communists and assorted illiberal vermin is towing the line of china and pakistan, and noot just want this government out, but want to break the social and cultural iden y and pride of India...can the nation hear from rahul gandhi was plot he was discussing with the chinese...is he even in India, or on another holiday?Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:20 amThe Rogue Chinese media has been using intemperate shrill language against India ever since the Doklam standoff with China and very often and repeatedly threatening a Military action. Now the Rogue Chinese Media its attention turned towards PM Modiji and started personal attacks with degenerated comments. The fact is that the PLA Military clique is itching for a show down with India as XI Jiping has no control over the PLA. The PLA is the dominant force on the Chinese Communist Ruling Establishment so they intend to ignore Xi and force a war on India. India has the capability to give a ing back breaking reply to China.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:13 amThere is no grassroot based en y called Chinese. What China is today is basically the Red Army (Product Conmunist China) and when this Army is shown its place in the world, so called China will not exist as there will be not much glue to bind the rest together. So, we are talking about Chinese Army may be along with Rahuls of the world versus the democratic world!Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 11:13 amChina needs to get its head straightened. If it gets advice from Rahul Ghandy, we can expect no better than this gibberish! Hilarious stuff!Reply
