Chinese state media: ‘Rising Hindu nationalism could lead to war, has hijacked Indo-China policy’

Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam area in Sikkim sector, Chinese state media kept up its rhetoric against India saying Narendra Modi’s election has fueled the country’s nationalist sentiments and warned that India should avoid letting religious nationalism push the two countries to war.

The scathing editorial published in the nationalistic tabloid Global Times sought to remind India that it is ‘weaker’ than China in terms of national strength, adding that Indian politicians have let their China policy be kidnapped by ‘rising nationalism’. “India is weaker than China in terms of national strength, but its strategists and politicians have shown no wisdom in preventing India’s China policy from being kidnapped by rising nationalism. This will put India’s own interests in jeopardy,” the editorial read. Also Read: PLA moved huge military hardware into Tibet after Sikkim issue, says report

India and China have been engaged in over a month-long standoff over Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.

China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states. Also Read: China is our enemy, not Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Doklam standoff

India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

