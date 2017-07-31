Sikkim border standoff: Chinese transgression reported at Barahoti in Uttarakhand

The infiltration took place on in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on the morning on July 25. (Representational image) The infiltration took place on in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on the morning on July 25. (Representational image)

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China at the Sikkim border, officials on Monday said that Chinese border guards transgressed up-to one kilometre into Indian territory. The infiltration took place on in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on the morning on July 25.

According to sources, the troops from People’s Liberation Army came upto 800 m to 1 km in the Indian territory and also threatened a group of shepherds to vacate the land in the Barhoti area in Chamoli district. “PLA soldiers came in about 1 km into the Indian territory and asked local shepherds from India who were grazing their cattle to leave. By the time ITBP personnel reached the area, the Chinese soldiers had left, ” a security establishment officer said.

An open pasture area, Barahoti has frequently hit headlines for Chinese transgression and is among one of the top contested areas on the Sino-Indian border. On July 22, 2016 too a similar incursion was reported when some civil administration officials visited the Barahoti area, a disputed patch of pasture spread across several square kilometres, and they found four-five armed PLA soldiers standing there with a vehicle. The soldiers raised their customary slogan of “This is our land, go back”, following which the Indian officials retreated. The troops had entered around 200 metres into the demilitarised zone of Barahoti through the Tun Jun La pass. The Chinese troops withdrew the same day. Three days later, an air transgression by Chinese choppers was reported in the same area.

These recent developments come at a time when both the neighbouring countries are engaged in a bitter confrontation over the road construction in Doklam area. While India has expressed security concerns over the building of road, China has accused India for hampering the construction. The Chinese authorities have also accused Indian soldiers of trespassing in their area, which they call Donglang.

While the Indian officials have maintained that diplomatic channels were being used to ease the heightened tensions between India and China, the Chinese state-owned media has indicated that ‘border line was the bottom line.’ Earlier this week, the Chinese President Xi Jinping had also said that PLA can defeat “all invading armies and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” indicating that its “patience with India won’t be indefinite.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App