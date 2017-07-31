Sikkim border standoff: Chinese transgression reported at Barahoti in Uttarakhand

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China at the Sikkim border, officials on Monday said that Chinese border guards transgressed up-to one kilometre into Indian territory. The infiltration took place on in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on the morning on July 25.
According to sources, the troops from People’s Liberation Army came upto 800 m to 1 km in the Indian territory and also threatened a group of shepherds to vacate the land in the Barhoti area in Chamoli district. “PLA soldiers came in about 1 km into the Indian territory and asked local shepherds from India who were grazing their cattle to leave. By the time ITBP personnel reached the area, the Chinese soldiers had left, ” a security establishment officer said.
An open pasture area, Barahoti has frequently hit headlines for Chinese transgression and is among one of the top contested areas on the Sino-Indian border. On July 22, 2016 too a similar incursion was reported when some civil administration officials visited the Barahoti area, a disputed patch of pasture spread across several square kilometres, and they found four-five armed PLA soldiers standing there with a vehicle. The soldiers raised their customary slogan of “This is our land, go back”, following which the Indian officials retreated. The troops had entered around 200 metres into the demilitarised zone of Barahoti through the Tun Jun La pass. The Chinese troops withdrew the same day. Three days later, an air transgression by Chinese choppers was reported in the same area.
These recent developments come at a time when both the neighbouring countries are engaged in a bitter confrontation over the road construction in Doklam area. While India has expressed security concerns over the building of road, China has accused India for hampering the construction. The Chinese authorities have also accused Indian soldiers of trespassing in their area, which they call Donglang.
While the Indian officials have maintained that diplomatic channels were being used to ease the heightened tensions between India and China, the Chinese state-owned media has indicated that ‘border line was the bottom line.’ Earlier this week, the Chinese President Xi Jinping had also said that PLA can defeat “all invading armies and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” indicating that its “patience with India won’t be indefinite.”
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:09 pmNietzsche says only a War changes a society, causes the movement in the still water and brings in fresh thought. By forcing us to War China and Pakistan is helping in Khalil Gibran way. As he says I have learnt Consideration from the inconsiderate, I have learnt discipline from the behaviour of the most crooked and lying opponents. Let us be prepared for the War. Machiaevilli once said that Romans were not afraid of War and Germans worked hard to master the art of War, let us prepare more and more War strategies now. As per the IIT Kanpur team India also needs on an urgent basis setup Cyber Security Commission just like Atomic Commission. Hope someone is listening as we will die for this motherland of ours if it comes down to it.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:09 pmDear chinese troops, Please do not leave the sanghis and that fatsy Shah and feku when you come to India. They are a blog on humanity. Kindly serve humanity by getting rid of them.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:08 pmNow it our turn to transgress 2 km into chinese terrority. Come on jawans. Go into chinese land. for tot. As usual, if India stays quiet, it will be seen as it's weakness.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:07 pmDear Chinese troops, When you come to India, do not harm the common Indian people, but don't leave the bhakts, bjp members , sanghis and vhp goons if you want to serve humanity. That would be a very benovelent act by the Chinese for the welfare of the whole mankind to get rid of the bhakts.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:58 pmBan Chinese products in India and let Europe know that China is coming to threat you also, so be prepared. Economics is currently the first line of defence. Tell WTO that the transgressions by Chinese amounts to act of War and business cannot be as usual with China. Do not allow any Chinese Electric Car company to come to India. Only Japanese, American (100 percent) and German (100 percent). Open up the Electric car market and ban Chinese Solar products completely. Let them shove the Solar panel up Xi Jinping's _ss.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:01 pmNot scared of War with the Chinese, hit them in the middle of their troops. In a communist country, last thing a soldier wants is to get injured during the War because then he becomes useless for the country and the Communist party. All this is appreciated by them for muscle flexing, since their Armed forces are not voluntary. They can push to a point but cannot push any further. A single doubt in their army is good enough to create confusion in their whole army. All this control is a fasad, the bottom soldier knows if he is injured or killed no one cares, so by the principle of Game Theory, best way out for him is to run away from the scene of War.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:05 pmKeep working on the logistics look at the criticism of CAG and fulfill the assett requirement of the Indian Armed forces. Also to those DRDO people who think that everything should be indigenous, never forget that in Engineering and in technology development everything is about man hours, about serious process. The amount of testing that goes with the Israelis, Americans and Russians for their survival is not possible with DRDO, it still has to develop its standards and its persistence. As people we are slightly on the lazy side and low on quality appreciation. It is not wrong to buy and it is not wrong on Israelis to take control of high end part of the technology as accuracy, tolerance limit and reliability analysis requirements are dependent on survivability understandings. Israelis and Jews had to survive during the worst, their sense of quality will always be the highest. Learn quality from them before speaking on the matter of weapon development.
