Dokalam standoff: PLA moved huge military hardware into Tibet after Sikkim issue, says report

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Dokalam plateau, a mouthpiece of the People’s Liberation Army revealed on Wednesday that the Chinese Army moved tonnes of military equipment and hardware into the remote mountainous Tibet region. PLA Daily said that a huge chunk of military hardware was transported by the Western Theatre Command to a region south of the Kunlun Mountains situated in northern Tibet. The Western Theatre Command is responsible for overseeing the restive regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, and handling border-related issues with India.

This movement took place late last month and involved hardware being moved simultaneously by rail and road from across the entire region, the report added. In recent weeks, China’s state-controlled media has stepped up its rhetoric against India but there was no way to confirm the veracity of such claims.

Earlier this week, another state-run CCTV had shown PLA’s troops taking part in heavy military exercises using live ammunition on the Tibetan plateau. Interestingly, the location was not too far away from the disputed Dokalam area where Chinese and Indian troops are locked in a standoff, the Hong-Kong based South China Morning Post reported.

The PLA Daily report, however, did not say whether the movement of the military equipment was to support the exercise or for other reasons. Wang Dehua, an expert on South Asia studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said the scale of the troop and equipment movement showed how much easier it is for China to defend its western borders.

“Military operations are all about logistics,” he said. “Now there is much better logistics support to the Tibet region.”

Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked in a face- off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for over a month after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.

China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.

India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.

