Sikkim Standoff: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Narendra Modi’s silence on China

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he has not made any comments regarding the ongoing standoff between India and China in the Doklam sector. Rahul tweeted out today asking, “Why the PM is silent on China?” His remarks came in the wake of a face-off with Chinese troops in Doka La, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan.
Amid the standoff, PM Modi was seen assuring a mutual cooperation to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg. China and India have been at loggerheads in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party on June 16 attempted to build a road. China claims Dokalam as part of its Donglang region. China had also strongly urged India to pull back its troops to avoid the situation from getting worse and warned it could lead to “some serious consequences”.
The dispute has continued for the 21st day now. Armies on both sides are awaiting a diplomatic resolution of the stand off. Around 100 Indian soldiers are deployed in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction. There has been no confrontation between the two sides or any attempt by the Chinese to resume road construction in the past two weeks, said sources to Indian Express.
Earlier this week, Rahul had called Modi a “weak prime minister”. He took to social media twice saying that PM Modi did not raise the H1-B visa issue during his talks with US President Donald Trump and that Modi accepted the term “India-administered Kashmir” by the US State Department in its order designating Hizbul-Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.
- Jul 7, 2017 at 7:12 pmPappu is Back!!! from Nani's house. Welcome Back. I hope things are fine in Italy? Did you know there are daily terror attacks in J K and your slave Mr.Soz wants to start a dialogue with them terrorist. Why are you silent on that?Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 7:00 pmSirji jara westbengal jaye danga rokne keliye . MP TO DOD DOD KE CHALEGAYETHE FARMERS PROTEST KELÌYE.MUSLIM HINDU KO MAR RAHEN H APKO SAYAD MAJA ARAHA HOGA.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 7:00 pmThe Chinese Core leader has also not spoken either on the issue. The dragons are silent, only media Pandas have been making noises on this matter, Chinese can afford to, being a militarily and economically far stronger party. In earlier standoff with China, there were no official statements and Congress had enforced radio silence on media, this time Indian press reported freely and responsibly. In such a fluid situation, in the absence of political trust between two nations, the silence of both sides at highest level is a non-combative mode, which demonstrates matured handling within their respective decision making framework, which are of totally different kind. Chinese it seems feared sanction threat of the kind Russians faced. India extending full cooperation nips this risk at the bud. Indian non-alignment mode holds, and bilateral foundation is able to cope with the tensions, for time being atleast. Unless a strategic deception, battle risks have receded, uneasy calm remains.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 6:54 pmWhy Congress VP is silent on seceding Katchatevu without Parliament approval? Why Congress VP is silent for release of Anderson in exchange for Shahryar? Why Congress VP is silent for not defending J K in 1947 and 1962 war with China? Why Congress VP is silent on illegal immigrants from neighboring countries? Above all why Congress VP is silent on recent communal strife in West Bengal?Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 6:54 pmDisgusting Latrin humor from CLOWN prince ra-OWL after his Latino 3 week holiday in Italy.Nehru gifted Tibet to the Chinese by refusing USA and NATO to fight that war by refusing them to use Indian soil to launch the attacks.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 6:50 pmShut up pappu!Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 6:50 pmpl read This man must get a good political advisorReply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 6:49 pmThis man must a good political adviser from out side of his admiration club and listen to him before he touch the key board. Unfortunately the close aids of congress supremo look up up to him with more or less with the same fear and reverence as the generals do to their leader KIM of North Korea.. The slight deference is that the congress men live in the fear of thrown on the street for offering good advice while the generals are petrified at the prospect of going home with out their heads attached to their shoulders. The net effects are the same every one jumps through hoops to humor their bosses and avoid extreme bad luck.Reply
