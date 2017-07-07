Sikkim Standoff: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Narendra Modi’s silence on China

Sikkim standoff: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came in the wake of Indian troops’ face-off with Chinese troops in Doka La, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan. Sikkim standoff: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came in the wake of Indian troops’ face-off with Chinese troops in Doka La, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he has not made any comments regarding the ongoing standoff between India and China in the Doklam sector. Rahul tweeted out today asking, “Why the PM is silent on China?” His remarks came in the wake of a face-off with Chinese troops in Doka La, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan.

Amid the standoff, PM Modi was seen assuring a mutual cooperation to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg. China and India have been at loggerheads in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party on June 16 attempted to build a road. China claims Dokalam as part of its Donglang region. China had also strongly urged India to pull back its troops to avoid the situation from getting worse and warned it could lead to “some serious consequences”.

The dispute has continued for the 21st day now. Armies on both sides are awaiting a diplomatic resolution of the stand off. Around 100 Indian soldiers are deployed in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction. There has been no confrontation between the two sides or any attempt by the Chinese to resume road construction in the past two weeks, said sources to Indian Express.

Earlier this week, Rahul had called Modi a “weak prime minister”. He took to social media twice saying that PM Modi did not raise the H1-B visa issue during his talks with US President Donald Trump and that Modi accepted the term “India-administered Kashmir” by the US State Department in its order designating Hizbul-Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.

