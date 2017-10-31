Sikhs won’t tolerate Indira statue proposal: Akal Takht

Members of a Sikh organisation stage a protest near Congress Bhawan against installation of statue of Indira Gandhi, in Ludhiana Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Members of a Sikh organisation stage a protest near Congress Bhawan against installation of statue of Indira Gandhi, in Ludhiana Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has objected to a proposal by a Youth Congress leader to install a statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Congress Bhavan in Ludhiana. Talking to media in Amritsar on Monday, the Jathedar said, “Congress-led Punjab government has decided to install the statue of Indira Gandhi in Ludhiana. Sikhs will not tolerate any such move to disturb peace.” The Ludhiana unit of the Congress, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the move.

However, the Jathedar added: “Any such move will disturb law and order situation in state. Punjab government should reconsider this decision. Otherwise government will be responsible for consequences of installing statue of Indira Gandhi in Ludhiana.” The Jathedar also criticised Punjab government for registering a police case against the activists Lakha Sidhana, Hardeep Singh and their supporters in Bathinda for painting Hindi and English signboards in black on the Bathinda-Amritsar Highway in protest against alleged discrimination against Punjabi language on signboards.

He said, “Punjabi language was not given due respect on signboards. I hail the activists who protested against discrimination against Punjabi. Punjab government should immediately withdraw cases registered against the those who love Punjabi.” He also asked Sikhs to remember the Sikhs killed in the 1984 riots. “I ask all Sikhs to recite the name of God to pay homage to all martyrs got killed in riots in 1984 for at least one minute at 6 pm on November 1,” said the Jathedar.

He again repeated that Rashtriya Sikh Sangat allegedly failed in replying to eight questions asked by Committee formed by Akal Takht in 2004, which was followed by issuing directive against it along with parent organisation RSS. “We have received few complaints about Sikhs who went to Rashtriya Sikh Sangat event in Delhi. We will take decision on them in next meeting of five Jathedars,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App