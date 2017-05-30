Sikhs will never forgive K P SGill, says Akal Takht Jathedar

KPS Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and Advisor to the Chhattisgarh government. KPS Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and Advisor to the Chhattisgarh government.

A day after the last rites of former Punjab DGP K P S Gill were held with with full police honours in Delhi, Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh described him as “creator of terrorism”, and not an agent of peace. In a statement about Gill, who was often criticised for alleged human rights violations in Punjab during the years of Sikh militancy, Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “If some people want to call KPS Gill a super cop or agent of peace, then they can…He first violated human rights in Assam and then he was appointed in Punjab. The situation in Punjab had improved at the time of his appointment, but he went on killing innocent Sikhs…”

The statement of Gaini Gurbachan Singh came two days after Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Jathedars warned Sikh priests against performing last rites of Gill. “Sikhs have never forgotten their history and they will never forget it. They will never forgive Gill,” said Gurbachan Singh. Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) has also avoided paying any tribute to Gill.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App