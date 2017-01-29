Sikhs have made great contributions is safeguarding country’s culture: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said the Sikh community has made great contributions in safeguarding the country’s culture. (Source: Express photo) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said the Sikh community has made great contributions in safeguarding the country’s culture. (Source: Express photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said the Sikh community has made great contributions in safeguarding the country’s culture. Be it fighting against the Mughals or doing duty on the borders, no one is comparable with the Sikh community, a release said quoting Das.

Sikh gurus had saved Hindu culture and it has been preserved following the ten Sikh Gurus, he said while addressing the Prakaash Utsav – the 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh organised at former chief minister Arjun Munda’s residence. The path shown by the ancestors was to be followed and emulated, the release quoted Das.

Former chief ministers Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren were among others who participated in the programme.