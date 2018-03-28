Sikh man attacked in UK: Speaker of House of Commons sends written apology to victim

At UK Parliament Tuesday. (Express photo) At UK Parliament Tuesday. (Express photo)

Weeks after a Sikh environmentalist was allegedly attacked outside UK Parliament in London and, the suspect after trying to remove his turban while shouting ‘Muslim Go Back’, the Speaker of the House of Commons has sent a written apology to Ludhiana-based Ravneet Singh.

The written apology sent to Ravneet Singh reads, “I am writing to let you know how appalled I and my colleagues in the UK Parliament were to hear about the distressing incident that occurred against you while you were waiting to enter Portcullis House and Palace of Westminster to meet Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP on the evening of February 21.”

It further read: “I very much regret that such an upsetting occurrence should have marred your visit to our Parliament, and I can assure you that the actions of the individual concerned are a matter of abhorrence to me and to every Member of Parliament. I assure you that although the man who attacked you has not been identified, the police are investigating fully and will do all they can to bring him to justice. I understand that you told our security officers that you would pray for individual concerned in this matter. That appears to me to demonstrate a tolerance and character that I can only admire, and to which we might all aspire.”

The UK Parliament also observed ‘Turban Day’ to express solidarity and create awareness about Sikhism on Tuesday. At least a dozen of other MPs from UK also tied turbans in the Parliament including some women MPs.

‘Turban Day’ observed at UK Parliament (Express photo) ‘Turban Day’ observed at UK Parliament (Express photo)

UK Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi wrote, “Today, I wasn’t the only Member Parliament in UK Parliament to wear a turban. Absolutely amazing to see dozens of MPs from across the political spectrum join me at the Turban Awareness Day and wear a turban while learning more about its significance for the Sikh community. Just four weeks ago, one of my guests was attacked for wearing a turban outside the Parliament. With today’s event, we have managed to turn something so negative into something positive by demystifying the turban and creating more acceptance of diversity in our society.”

On February 21 at around 5.20 pm in London, Ravneet Singh and his friend Jaspreet Singh were waiting in a queue to meet MP Dhesi when the attack happened. Following the incident, the Speaker of House of Commons had described the incident as ‘appalling’.

Reacting to the Turban Day observed at UK Parliament on Tuesday, Ravneet Singh said, “We are very grateful to the UK government the way they handled the entire incident. We also received a written apology from the Speaker of House of Commons. When the London police asked us about the attacker, we just said that we will pray for him. The only way to end hate is love.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App