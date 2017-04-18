Signed documents on Zakir Naik’s instructions, sister tells ED

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

NAILAH NOORANI, the elder sister of televangelist Dr Zakir Naik, has said in her statement to the Enforcement Directorate that she ‘acted as a front’ for the company set up by Naik. The statement is part of the prosecution report (chargesheet) filed by the ED against Naik’s aide Aamir Gazdar.

The ED said that Noorani claimed she only came to know about the existence of Harmony Media Pvt Ltd in 2013. According to the ED, Harmony Media, which produced videos of Naik’s “provocative speeches”, was formed in 2005.

Noorani also claimed that she was made a director in four other companies, and agreed to sign the documents and cheques related to these companies ‘on the instructions’ of Naik without ever questioning him.

Noorani was summoned by the ED in March to record her statement. She has told the ED that between 2013-16, she received Rs 15.06 crore given as loan from her father’s account, and another Rs 14.02 crore from her mother’s account. The ED claims that Naik had instructed her that this money would be transferred to her account, and that she noticed over Rs 14 crore given to two of the companies she was director in.

Noorani holds 95 per cent shares in the companies, with arrested accused Aamir Gazdar holding 5 per cent shares.

The investigation revealed that Gazdar in 2003 had gone to Islam International School, Dongri, for the admission of his son. This was when he came in contact with Naik. On Naik’s request, Gazdar became one of the directors of Harmony Media when the company was formed in 2005, along with Ejaz Gawande and Abdul Rauf Qureshi. The two subsequently resigned and their places were taken by Naik and his wife Farhat. In 2013, when Naik became an NRI, the shares were passed on to Noorani, the ED claims.

“Gazdar has given an amount aggregating to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore during the period from 2005 to March 2016 to Harmony Media as a loan. This amount has been received back by him and no dues are pending. He has not entered into any agreement nor any interest has been charged. Though this money was forwarded as loan and shown in the books of Harmony Media Pvt Ltd. as a loan, it was actually agreed upon between him and Naik that the latter would be giving him a flat admeasuring 1000 sqft carpet area in Mazgaon where he proposed to buy a plot for construction of residential building,” the ED chargesheet reads.

It further claims that Gazdar was handling unaccounted cash transactions on behalf of Naik. “The investigation revealed that during the short span of 6-8 months, he had handled unaccounted (money) to the tune of Rs 5 crore. On enquiry, he revealed that the cash amounts were handed over to him by Naik. However, he refused to divulge the source of the same,” the ED claims.

Gazdar, arrested in February, continues to be in judicial custody. The court last week issued a non-bailable warrant against Naik, who is believed to be in the United Arab Emirates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now