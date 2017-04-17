Signal failure disrupts train services in Ernakulam region

Commuters travelling by trains in Ernakulam region of Kerala on Monday faced hardships as there was disruption of train services due to a signal failure near Ernakulam junction in the morning. The problem which occurred at around 8.30 am caused inconvenience to peak hour commuters heading towards various destinations after enjoying festivals, including Vishu and Easter.

Working personnel, including IT professionals, government and bank employees were also severely affected by the disruption of train services.

“Signal failure at Ernakulam Junction occurred after an empty rake rolled down towards the north direction, resulting in signal failure. Restoration work in progress”, a Southern Railway spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now