Sidhu has made a mockery of himself, says Harsimrat Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File photo) Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File photo)

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday criticised former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Navjot Singh Sidhu after he joined the Congress Party, saying that the cricketer-turned-politician has made a mockery out of himself.

While sardonically referring to his career as the special guest on a TV comedy show, Kaur told ANI, “I think Navjot Singh Sidhu has been laughing at the ‘laughter challenge’ and attending ‘comedy nights’ for so long that he has made a mockery out of himself. He disrespected the party that gave him so much respect that they twice made him the Member of Parliament.”

“Not only did he not bother attending the parliament, he does not have even one thing to his name that he did for the people of his constituency,” she added.

Kaur, who is the Member of Parliament from Bhatinda, also taunted Sidhu for his disloyalty towards the BJP.

“I think his loyalty is highlighted by the fact that he could neither be loyal to the party that made him the Member of Parliament, nor to the ‘pradhaan’ or his Godfather who brought him to politics. A person, who cannot be loyal to his own and goes shopping for a post to see who can give him the biggest discount or the highest position, cannot be trusted,” she said.

Harsimrat added, “One day, he is joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and when he is not declared as the CM candidate, he drops it like a hot potato and goes shopping to the next party. And now, 20 days before the elections he has arrived like this.”

Disregarding his intention to serve the people, the Union Minister said that Sidhu doesn’t seem to be eager enough to serve the people.

“When he was made the Member of Parliament, he had his government at the Centre. He had his government at the state. It was a golden opportunity for him to serve the people. But I don’t think his intention was ever to serve them, which is why he ran away when the opportunity arose,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the former BJP leader officially joined the Congress in the presence of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. This political development came months after Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur joined the grand old party.

The Congress is planning to field Sidhu against the Badals in the upcoming polls.

Sidhu may either be fielded from Lambi, where Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is the Shiromani Akali Akali (SAD) candidate or from Jalalabad against Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4.