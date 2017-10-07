Sidelined AIADMK leader V K Sasikala meets ailing husband in Chennai

V K Sasikala is out on a parole for five days. (Source: ANI/Twitter) V K Sasikala is out on a parole for five days. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A day after she was released from prison on emergency parole, AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Saturday arrived at Gleneagles Global Health City in Chennai to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan. The 60-year-old leader, who is serving a four-year sentence in at Bengaluru Central Prison after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, travelled to Chennai on Friday to see her husband, who had undergone a liver transplant surgery on Tuesday.

Sasikala had sought parole for 15 days, but the request was rejected by prison authorities on technical grounds. On Friday, following a fresh application, she was granted parole for five days till October 11.

During the period of her parole, the AIADMK leader is not allowed to visit anyone other than her husband in hospital. She is also required to stay at the address mentioned in her parole application and is barred from meeting visitors at her residence or at the hospital. She is also not allowed to participate in any political, public or party-related activity or interact with the media. Her release on parole comes at a time of political turmoil in Tamil Nadu. Five restrictions imposed on VK Sasikala during parole

