TMC MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury describes SC verdict on instant triple talaq as ‘unconstitutional’

West Bengal Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind President and Trinamool Congress MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Wednesday described the Supreme Court verdict on instant triple talaq as “unconstitutional” and said the Apex Court and the Central government had no right to interfere in internal matters of Islam.

Addressing a news conference, Chowdhury, who is also the state Library and Mass Education Minister, said, “The Supreme Court and the Central government has no right to interfere in the Muslim Personal Law. The verdict given by the Supreme Court is unconstitutional and we will not abide by it. Our central committee will meet today in Delhi to decide our future course of action in this regard.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the practice of instant triple talaq and called it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. While Trinamool Congress Supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to comment on the issue, her party MLA and state minister today spoke againt the Supreme Court verdict.

Chowdhury alleged that the Supreme Court Jugdes passed the order without having knowledge about Islam and its rituals. “The judges said that there is no mention of talaq in Quran. This is not true. In one Surah of the Holy Quran, we find the mention of talaq. The judges should have consulted with expert members of our community before passing the judgement. Triple talaq is mentioned in Quran and we will abide by it,” he said.

Chowdhury also informed that if needed then his organisation will organise meetings and rallies in Kolkata to create a mass awareness on this. However he said that there should be no misuse of triple talaq. “We will educate members of our community not to misuse the law,” he said.

The TMC MLA also slammed members of his community who spoke in favour of the verdict. “People like Taslima Nasreen and others have gave their views on this amd spoke in favour of the verdict. It is their personal opinions and they are not well educated about Islam and its rituals. A political party was also seen celebrating the verdict as if they have won something. This is not right,” he said.

