Siddiqua, D/o Shah Bano: Verdict will help illiterate women living in fear’

“I am for the Supreme Court judgment in the sense that it will help illiterate women who are constantly under pressure and live in fear [of talaq],” said Siddiqua who does not, however, welcome the judgment forthright

Published:August 23, 2017 6:45 am
“Islam is a moderate religion. It does not approve of instant talaq because it’s not justified; it demands reason,” said Siddiqua Ahmed, the daughter of Shah Bano whose maintenance battle became a legal milestone. “I am for the Supreme Court judgment in the sense that it will help illiterate women who are constantly under pressure and live in fear [of talaq],” said Siddiqua who does not, however, welcome the judgment forthright.

In her late 60s, Siddiqua lives in Khajrana, Indore. While she qualified her approval of the verdict, others in her family would not comment because they felt Tuesday’s judgment and the Shah Bano case, which was about maintenance, can’t be talked about in the same breath. Shah Bano died in 1992, seven years after the Supreme Court ruled that she was entitled to maintenance from her advocate husband Mohammed Ahmed Khan. A year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government headed by Rajiv Gandhi enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

