Siddharth Patel to head Congress’s campaign panel in Gujarat

GEARING UP for Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress on Thursday put in place the poll machinery and appointed a prominent Patel face as the head of its campaign committee. While Siddharth Patel, son of the late Chimanbhai Patel, will the chairman of the campaign committee, AICC general secretary Madhusudan Mistry will be the head of the panel which will draw up the poll manifesto.

While former state Congress president Arjun Modhwadia has been made head of the election publicity and material committee, Shaktisinh Gohil will head the media committee. Hit by the exit of veteran Shankersinh Vaghela, the party also accommodated more than 100 leaders making them office-bearers in the state Congress and district and city units.

The two other members of the election manifesto committee are Deepak Babaria and Gaurav Pandya. Vijay Dave, who has been made a general secretary, will be the convener of the election publicity and material committee. Naresh Raval has been made chairman of the election co-ordination committee for urban areas. Himanshu Patel, who has also been made general secretary of the state unit, will be convener of the election media committee.

